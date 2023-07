Ruaidhri Higgins has held talks with English League One club Barnsley about their vacant managerial position.

The Derry City manager is understood to be among the leading candidates for the job.

Barnsley are hopeful of having a new man in place by the time of their next pre-season friendly at Fylde on Saturday

Higgins won the FAI Cup and guided his team to second place in the Premier Division while they’re currently third this season.

The Candystripes host Sligo on Friday night.