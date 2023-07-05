Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Taoiseach says Government is willing to increase contribution to A5

The Taoiseach says the Government is willing to increase its contribution to the A5.

Leo Varadkar was speaking ahead of a Dail motion coming before the Dail seeking a commitment from Government to fund 50% of the vital road project.

The Taoiseach has reiterated the Government’s commitment to the A5:

 

Meanwhile, the Chair of the ‘A5 Enough is Enough’ campaign group has told an Oireachtas briefing that Donegal has effectively been cut off economically and socially from the rest of the island due to the lack of progress on the infrastructure project.

The group visited the Dail yesterday to coincide with the debate on the motion.

Approval for the A5 was first granted in 2007 and in the intervening 16 years, 47 people have died on the route.

Niall McKenna Chair of the ‘A5 Enough is Enough’ campaign group says the project is vital for the entire North West:

