Three due in court in connection with Caldwell shooting

Three men are due in court this morning charged in connection with the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in February.

The men, aged 45, 47 and 58, were charged with preparatory acts of terrorism.

The 45-year-old man and the 58-year-old man have been further charged with possession of articles for use in terrorism, and providing property for the purposes of terrorism.

All three are expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court.

Det Chief Inspector Caldwell was shot after coaching a youth football team in Omagh, County Tyrone.

Top Stories

belfastrowncourt
Top Stories, News

Three due in court in connection with Caldwell shooting

5 July 2023
a5gortin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach says Government is willing to increase contribution to A5

5 July 2023
Mica House 16
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Government will continue to monitor implementation of defective block scheme’ – Minister McConalogue

4 July 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday July 4th

4 July 2023
