Three due in court in connection with Caldwell shooting

Three men are due in court this morning charged in connection with the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in February.

The men, aged 45, 47 and 58, were charged with preparatory acts of terrorism.

The 45-year-old man and the 58-year-old man have been further charged with possession of articles for use in terrorism, and providing property for the purposes of terrorism.

All three are expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court.

Det Chief Inspector Caldwell was shot after coaching a youth football team in Omagh, County Tyrone.