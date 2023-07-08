Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
IMNO calls on Government to ‘get real’ regarding treatment of staff with long covid

The Irish Nurses’ and Midwives’ Organisation is calling on the Government to “get real” over the way it treats HSE staff who are suffering from long covid.
Close on 250 staff became infected with the virus prior to personal protective equipment becoming available, and are still unable to work.
Demands for a proper financial package for those affected will be discussed at the Workplace Relations Commission on Monday.
Albert Murphy from the INMO says Ireland is out of kilter with the rest of Europe when it comes to protecting such staff and ensuring they are not suffering financially:

