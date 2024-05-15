89% of politicians anxious in the face of harassment or abuse



89% of politicians say they’ve felt anxious or afraid in the face of harassment or abuse.

A new survey of Oireachtas members found 94% had experienced some form of threat or violence.

This UCD survey of TD’s, Senator’s and political staff working in the Oireachtas has laid bare the extent to which they face harassment, threat or abuse as part of their working lives.

52% reported experiencing abusive language, 38% had suffered prejudicial slurs, 35% said their physical appearance had been commented on, while 34% said false information about them had been published.

Immigration, women’s rights and housing were among the issues mostly likely to lead to abuse according to the study, seen by the Irish Times.

It comes as a new report from the Taskforce on the Safe Participation in Political Life is set to be published today.