Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

89% of politicians anxious in the face of harassment or abuse


89% of politicians say they’ve felt anxious or afraid in the face of harassment or abuse.

A new survey of Oireachtas members found 94% had experienced some form of threat or violence.

This UCD survey of TD’s, Senator’s and political staff working in the Oireachtas has laid bare the extent to which they face harassment, threat or abuse as part of their working lives.

52% reported experiencing abusive language, 38% had suffered prejudicial slurs, 35% said their physical appearance had been commented on, while 34% said false information about them had been published.

Immigration, women’s rights and housing were among the issues mostly likely to lead to abuse according to the study, seen by the Irish Times.

It comes as a new report from the Taskforce on the Safe Participation in Political Life is set to be published today.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

e scooter
News, Top Stories

E-scooters to be legal for over 16s from Monday

15 May 2024
Dennis McGee
News, Top Stories

100% Redress Party announce 6th candidate

15 May 2024
leinster house
News, Top Stories

89% of politicians anxious in the face of harassment or abuse

15 May 2024
Garda Road Closed 1
News, Top Stories

Road closure following early morning crash in Glenties area

15 May 2024
Advertisement

Related News

e scooter
News, Top Stories

E-scooters to be legal for over 16s from Monday

15 May 2024
Dennis McGee
News, Top Stories

100% Redress Party announce 6th candidate

15 May 2024
leinster house
News, Top Stories

89% of politicians anxious in the face of harassment or abuse

15 May 2024
Garda Road Closed 1
News, Top Stories

Road closure following early morning crash in Glenties area

15 May 2024
phone driving mobile
News, Top Stories

55% increase in drivers caught using phones since April

15 May 2024
elderly care
News, Audio, Top Stories

Day Care services to resume in Lifford

15 May 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube