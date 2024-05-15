Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
55% increase in drivers caught using phones since April

It’s claimed new high-visibility roads policing measures has led to a 55% increase in detections of motorists using mobile phones.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris will address the Oireachtas Transport Committee this afternoon on road safety.

Since April 12th, all uniformed Gardaí have conducted 30 minutes of high-visibility roads policing every day.

Commissioner Drew Harris will tell the Transport Committee that in the four weeks since, 2,148 fixed charge notices have been issued for mobile phone use.

It will also be claimed that there was a 40% increase in breath checks at MIT checkpoints, with a 17% rise in the number of people caught driving under the influence.

Drew Harris will also tell the Committee that there are plans for three average speed-limit cameras rolled out later this year – like the ones in the Port Tunnel and on the N7.

They will be situated on the N2, the N3 and the N5.

TDs and Senators will hear that as of the 9th of May, over 6,600 vehicles will have been detained by officers this year, up 70% on the same period last year.

