Michael McGarvey clarifies ‘lifestyle’ comment MAG has dubbed offensive

Director of Services Michael McGarvey welcomed the opportunity to clarify a comment he made at yesterday’s meeting of the Joint Committee on Housing, Local Government and Heritage when discussing why more people weren’t joining the enhanced defective block scheme.

Mr McGarvey had said it was a ‘lifestyle choice’ in some cases to not join the scheme, a phrase that Deputy Paul McAuliffe said made him uncomfortable:

Deputy Padraig McLochlainn later questioned Mr McGarvey on the comment.

Responding, Mr. McGarvey said it was not his intention to make any false representations:

Meanwhile the Mica Action Group have penned a letter to Mr. McGarvey, calling the remark offensive.

In the letter they outline the reason that more people are not joining the scheme is because they are locked out financially.

