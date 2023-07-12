Donegal Motor Club – Ferry takes on Nicky Grist Stages

Last weekend saw Donegal Motor Club member Denis Ferry combine both his addictions of Rallying & Landrovers when he made the trip over to Wales to the World Famous Nicky Grist Stages rally organised by the Quinton Motor Club which uses a majority of stages from the old Rally GB WRC Stages.

Denis flew across on Friday to Bowler Motorsport for an arrive & drive package in one of their specially race prepared new model Landrover Defenders which has its own class in The British Championship Class B15.

Accompanied by John Tomley on the notes the first loop of stages didn’t go to plan as mechanical gremlins gripped the brakes on the first loop but this was sorted in service where each crew had their own dedicated mechanic & hospitality Team on hand to keep all the Bowler Crews treated like VIPS all weekend. The second & final loop of stages went very good with plenty of enjoyable seat team & good times leaving Denis looking for another outing in these amazing machines soon.

Young Guns out in force for RSA Round 5 Summer Series.

Last Saturday saw the RSA Summer Series return to Aghadowey with plenty of Donegal Motor club members on the entry list. Jessica Halpenny from Newtown made her first competitive outing in the new Halpenny Motorsport built Micra in a very enjoyable day it was hard to decide who was smiling more Jessica or her Navi Father Paul. Also in that class was Burts PJ Mc Dermott Jr who took 2nd place in the class in his Toyota. Glasha Motorsport Jamie Mc Laughlin & Charlie Browne both in Micras finished further down the class.

In the Mini Junior class 12, Letterkenny driver Kade Gilchrist was having a super drive in his Mini until he bust a sump towards the end of the day. Another young driver Robert Brockett in his Mini with new race graphics had a great day taking 2nd in the juniors with young Inver man Joshua Henry winning the Junior Mini Class overall.

Mountcahrles driver Marie Furey came 2nd in the ladies Mini Class.

Manors Taylor Mc Elhinney came 3rd in class 13 in his Yacar Buggy. In the bigger class 14 Buggy class Fanad brothers Gareth & Philip Boreland had a big battle with Gareth just beating his older brother. Behind the Fanad brothers finished Letterkenny’s Jessica Orr who at last had a trouble free day to get a good finish. further down the class Dungloe Driver Conor Comack finished the day ahead of Jack Harris who had a puncture to spoil his result for the day.

In the rally car class 5 Burts John Callaghan finished 2nd in his escort.

Attention now turns to the Sligo Rally this weekend which are rounds of the Sligo Pallets Border Championship & the Top Part West Coast Championship.