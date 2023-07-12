Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

€4 million URDF allocation for Letterkenny is an endorsement of local policy – Brogan

A Letterkenny Councillor says the allocation of €4 million under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund is an endorsement of the work being done by Donegal County Council to ensure that everything possible is being done to tackle dereliction and vacancy in the town.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan says officials, including a recently appointed Vacant Homes Officer, have been working on the ground to prepare for the potential offered by this funding.

He says this will augment funding for the redevelopment of the Market Square and provision of a new Transport Hub for the town.

Cllr Brogan says we are entering a very positive time for Letterkenny……….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Bonfire2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Effigy of Michelle O’Neill placed on Tyrone bonfire last night

12 July 2023
orange order
News, Top Stories

Motorists in West Tyrone warned of traffic disruptions today

12 July 2023
polestar
News, Audio, Top Stories

€4 million URDF allocation for Letterkenny is an endorsement of local policy – Brogan

12 July 2023
Ireland West Airport
News, Top Stories

Possible of Strategic Development Zone at Ireland West Airport to be probed

12 July 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Bonfire2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Effigy of Michelle O’Neill placed on Tyrone bonfire last night

12 July 2023
orange order
News, Top Stories

Motorists in West Tyrone warned of traffic disruptions today

12 July 2023
polestar
News, Audio, Top Stories

€4 million URDF allocation for Letterkenny is an endorsement of local policy – Brogan

12 July 2023
Ireland West Airport
News, Top Stories

Possible of Strategic Development Zone at Ireland West Airport to be probed

12 July 2023
cso irish
News, Top Stories

Donegal residents released from prison among the least likely to reoffend within a year

11 July 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Tuesday July 11th

11 July 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube