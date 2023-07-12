€4 million URDF allocation for Letterkenny is an endorsement of local policy – Brogan

A Letterkenny Councillor says the allocation of €4 million under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund is an endorsement of the work being done by Donegal County Council to ensure that everything possible is being done to tackle dereliction and vacancy in the town.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan says officials, including a recently appointed Vacant Homes Officer, have been working on the ground to prepare for the potential offered by this funding.

He says this will augment funding for the redevelopment of the Market Square and provision of a new Transport Hub for the town.

Cllr Brogan says we are entering a very positive time for Letterkenny……….