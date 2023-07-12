Effigy of Michelle O’Neill placed on Tyrone bonfire last night

Police in the North are investigating the placing of an effigy of Sinn Féin Vice President Michelle O’Neill on a County Tyrone bonfire.

The picture of the Strabane politician, and Irish flags, appeared on a bonfire in Dungannon.

It’s among hundreds of bonfires held last night to mark the eve of the annual 12th of July celebrations.

An estimated half a million people are expected to participate in or watch the annual Orange Order parades across the north today.

Belfast-based journalist Amanda Ferguson says the number of emergency calls made last night was down on last year: