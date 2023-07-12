Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Effigy of Michelle O’Neill placed on Tyrone bonfire last night

Police in the North are investigating the placing of an effigy of Sinn Féin Vice President Michelle O’Neill on a County Tyrone bonfire.

The picture of the Strabane politician, and Irish flags, appeared on a bonfire in Dungannon.

It’s among hundreds of bonfires held last night to mark the eve of the annual 12th of July celebrations.

An estimated half a million people are expected to participate in or watch the annual Orange Order parades across the north today.

Belfast-based journalist Amanda Ferguson says the number of emergency calls made last night was down on last year:

