Gribben stars as Ireland take first win at European Basketball Championships

Letterkenny man Killian Gribben will be back on court this evening as Ireland play their fourth game at the FIBA U20 Men’s European Championship.

The Irish will take on hosts North Macedonia in their final group game looking for a second win in the competition.

They took their first victory on Tuesday beating Slovakia 78-68 with Gribben scoring 20 points.

Ireland lost their opening games to Bulgaria and the Czech Republic with Gribben’s total at 30 points so far.

The knockout phase of the competition starts on Friday.

