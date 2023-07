Just 27 rooms at the National Children’s Hospital have been completed, out of a target of 3,000.

The board of the hospital has told the Oireachtas Health Committee that the contractor for the build, BAM, has failed to provide a progress report since February.

The National Paediatric Hospital Development Board has added BAM achieved 67 percent of its planned output levels in the last 12 months.

CEO of the board, David Gunning, says there has been additional cost claims made by BAM: