Bundoran RNLI responded to a call out on Sunday last when six stand-up paddleboarders got into difficulty off Rosnowlagh.

The group consisted of two adults and four children.

The Rescue 118 helicopter were also deployed.

One of the six had managed to raise the alarm using their mobile phone which they had stored in a waterproof pouch.

The rescue team are urging people to carry a means of calling for help when on the water as it can make a lifesaving difference as it did in this case.