The New Mills 10k is on this Sunday, July 16th at 10.30 am, with the race based at the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny.

It is the first of three big races based in Letterkenny over the next six weeks, the others being the Danny McDaid 15k on Sunday, July 30th, and the Donegal Half Marathon on Sunday, August 27th.

On Saturday Sport, Race Director Herbie McDaid spoke to Chris Ashmore about the events.