Bad weather severely restricted play in the NWCU Premier Division with only two games going ahead – and they were both shortened.

Eglinton made 123/3 (22.1/25) to defeat Bonds Glen (154) by seven wickets under the Duckworth Lewis Stern method.

Ardmore made 150/6 (22) to win by 63 runs (DLS method) with Glendermott making just 91 (19.1/22).

Elsewhere, there was no play at Bready in the Interprovincial T20 Trophy due to the heavy rain.