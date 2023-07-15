Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Firefighters set to strike again from Wednesday week

Retained firefighters are set to return to the picket line later this month despite a Labour Court proposal.

Siptu has already served notice on local authorities of strikes by part-time firefighters from July 26th.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien urged the union to accept the proposals and warned that ‘a protracted period of industrial action would serve no one’.

The Labour Court recommended an increase of up to 33 per cent in the firefighters’ retainer payments and up to 14 per cent for station officers.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Firefighters Sat
News, Top Stories

Firefighters set to strike again from Wednesday week

15 July 2023
Water Outage
News, Top Stories

Burst water main repairs affecting supplies around Greencastle

15 July 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in Tyrone following Cookstown drugs seizure

15 July 2023
Ballyshannon_Courthouse,_Co_Donegal
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in connection with Slieve League investigation charged with murder

15 July 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Firefighters Sat
News, Top Stories

Firefighters set to strike again from Wednesday week

15 July 2023
Water Outage
News, Top Stories

Burst water main repairs affecting supplies around Greencastle

15 July 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in Tyrone following Cookstown drugs seizure

15 July 2023
Ballyshannon_Courthouse,_Co_Donegal
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in connection with Slieve League investigation charged with murder

15 July 2023
Thomas Abortion
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy believes abortion must be recognised as health care

15 July 2023
candle
News, Top Stories

Man dies in hospital following Burnfoot collision

15 July 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube