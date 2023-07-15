Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Man arrested in connection with Slieve League investigation charged with murder

A man’s been charged with the murder of Robert Wilkin, whose body was found in the water at Slieve League in Donegal earlier this month.

The victim, also known as Robin, was in his sixties and originally from County Tyrone. He had been reported missing some weeks earlier.

38 year old Alan Vial with an address at Drumanoo Head, Killybegs, appeared before a special sitting of Ballyshannon District Court yesterday afternoon and was remanded in custody until Monday, when he will appear at Letterkenny District Court via video link.

