A 59 year-old man has been charged with a number of offences after a drugs seizure in County Tyrone.

Police seized an amount of suspected Class B drugs during a search of a home in the Keenaghan Road area of Cookstown.

The man’s been charged with a number of offences, including possession of a Class B controlled drug and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

He’s due to appear at Dungannon Magistrates Court later.