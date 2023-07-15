New school uniform swap shop established in Castlefin

A school uniform swap shop has been established in East Donegal.

The initiative has been set up in Castlefin in a bid to ease the cost burden of child returning to school.

Donations are being accepted at the Thrift Shop in Castlefin until July 28th and on Saturday July 29th at St Mary’s Hall.

Items will be on display and free to anyone interested on Sunday July 30th at St Mary’s Hall between 12pm-3pm.

Councillor Gary Doherty who has set up the swap shop in conjunction with St Vincent de Paul says the financial burden of back to school costs is felt more amidst the cost of living crisis: