No joy for Bonagee as Terenure prove too strong in FAI Amateur Cup Final

 

Dublin side Terenure Rangers turned out to be too strong for Bonagee United as they defeated the Donegal side 6-1 in the FAI Women’s Amateur Cup Final played at Eamonn Deacy Park in Galway.

Terenure led by 4-1 at half-time with goals from two goals from Ruth Comerford – one from the penalty spot – Leanne Payne, and Sarah Ryan.

Two goals in the space of five minutes for Terenure just before the hour mark from Ryan and Comerford, to complete her hat-trick, put the game out of reach of Bonagee.

Rory Forde had this report on Saturday Sport.

