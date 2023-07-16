Over 3,000 cannabinoid hospitalisations in last five years

There have been over three-thousand hospitalisations from cannabinoids in the last 5 years.

Fine Gael TD Emer Higgins says more needs to be done to highlight the dangers of cannabis jellies and similar products.

There has been a rise in hospitalisations for mental disorders linked to cannabinoids – from 526 in 2018 to 658 in 2022, with 264-thousand euro worth of cannabis edible seizures from 2018 to the end of May.

Ms Higgins says there are significant health risks associated with these compounds: