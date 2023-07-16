Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Two killed in Sligo Stages Ralley

Motorsport Ireland has confirmed two competitors have been killed during a tragic accident at the Sligo Stages Rally.

In a statement, it’s extending its deepest sympathies to their families and friends after it happened on the sixth stage.

It also extends its sympathies to the members of Connacht Motor Club and everyone involved with organising today’s event.

Gardaí are investigating all circumstances following the serious road traffic collision at the rally earlier this afternoon which has been stopped.

They’re urging the public not to share footage of this crash on social media or messaging applications.

Anyone with video footage is asked to contact the Gardaí.

Motorsport Ireland has begun a full investigation with the relevant authorities at today’s event to find out how this accident happened.

