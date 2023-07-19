Business Matters Ep 154 – Shannon Porter

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell is joined by the founder and owner of The Miik Bar in Carrigans, Shannon Porter.

Shannon’s family owns a large dairy farm that comprises 450 cows and 200 ewes on 800 acres. She graduated with an Honours Degree in Agriculture from Harper Adams University in 2021, and a few months later she opened Donegal’s first milk bar after an investment of around €100,000.

Shannon also has a full-time job with Smyths Daleside as a sales representative for animal feed.

Listen back here: