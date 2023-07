The cost of a pint is to rise by 4 cent from August 14th.

It’s the second time this year Diageo has increased its prices, and says it’s down to rising costs.

Guinness, Carlsberg, Smithwicks, Harp, Rockshore and Hop House 13 are all set to be a little more expensive.

The Vintners Federation of Ireland says it’ll be calling on Diageo to review its decision immediately.

It adds the increase is “poorly timed and deeply unfair to both consumers and publicans”.