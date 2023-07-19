Fears that rise of TB in Donegal may be due to increase in deer

It’s feared a rise of TB among animals in Donegal may be due to an increase in deer numbers.

At today’s Donegal County Council Agriculture meeting, the local authority was urged to make representations to the Department of Agriculture with a view towards putting measures in place to curb the rise in the number of deer in Donegal which is said to have become a more widespread issue.

Calls have been made for an early deer cull.

Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District, Councillor Michael McClafferty says more action is urgently needed by Government: