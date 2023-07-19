Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Fears that rise of TB in Donegal may be due to increase in deer

It’s feared a rise of TB among animals in Donegal may be due to an increase in deer numbers.

At today’s Donegal County Council Agriculture meeting, the local authority was urged to make representations to the Department of Agriculture with a view towards putting measures in place to curb the rise in the number of deer in Donegal which is said to have become a more widespread issue.

Calls have been made for an early deer cull.

Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District, Councillor Michael McClafferty says more action is urgently needed by Government:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

luh new 1
News, Top Stories

Long wait times at Letterkenny University Hospital ED

19 July 2023
Gardai incident
News, Audio, Top Stories

Investigations ongoing following discovery of a body in Monaghan Town

19 July 2023
Tusla Buncrana Opening 1
News, Top Stories

New Tusla premises opened in Buncrana

19 July 2023
Leo Ukraine 2
News, Top Stories

Taoiseach makes unannounced trip to Ukraine

19 July 2023
Advertisement

Related News

luh new 1
News, Top Stories

Long wait times at Letterkenny University Hospital ED

19 July 2023
Gardai incident
News, Audio, Top Stories

Investigations ongoing following discovery of a body in Monaghan Town

19 July 2023
Tusla Buncrana Opening 1
News, Top Stories

New Tusla premises opened in Buncrana

19 July 2023
Leo Ukraine 2
News, Top Stories

Taoiseach makes unannounced trip to Ukraine

19 July 2023
deer
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fears that rise of TB in Donegal may be due to increase in deer

19 July 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

19 July 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube