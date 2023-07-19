Ireland love the underdog tag – Amber Barrett

Denise O’Sullivan will start for the Republic of Ireland against Australia in tomorrow’s World Cup opener in Sydney.

The Cork midfielder has been passed fit after recovering from a leg injury.

The game kicks off at 11am tomorrow, Irish time.

Joint hosts Australia are one of the fancied teams at the tournament.

Donegal striker Amber Barrett feels the Irish underdog can cause Australia problems:

The Milford native knows Thursday will be a special occasion:

