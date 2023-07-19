Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ireland love the underdog tag – Amber Barrett

Denise O’Sullivan will start for the Republic of Ireland against Australia in tomorrow’s World Cup opener in Sydney.

The Cork midfielder has been passed fit after recovering from a leg injury.

The game kicks off at 11am tomorrow, Irish time.

Joint hosts Australia are one of the fancied teams at the tournament.

Donegal striker Amber Barrett feels the Irish underdog can cause Australia problems:

The Milford native knows Thursday will be a special occasion:

Amber says anything can go for them in this competition:

Top Stories

ispca
News, Top Stories

113 Donegal complaints lodged with ISPCA this year

19 July 2023
luh new 1
News, Top Stories

Long wait times at Letterkenny University Hospital ED

19 July 2023
Gardai incident
News, Audio, Top Stories

Investigations ongoing following discovery of a body in Monaghan Town

19 July 2023
Tusla Buncrana Opening 1
News, Top Stories

New Tusla premises opened in Buncrana

19 July 2023
