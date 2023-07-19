Replays to return in Tyrone club championship games

Replays are back in the Tyrone Championships following a decision by the CCC to end its finish-on-the-day protocol, but only after the first round.

Extra-time and penalties have been deployed for the last three seasons.

The Red Hand series maintains its traditional straight knock-out format, one of just a few counties in Ireland to do so.

The Senior and Intermediate competitions set to begin on September 21.

Defending Senior champions Errigal Ciaran will face Killyclogher in the stand-out tie of the opening round. The 2022 runners-up Carrickmore will take on newly promoted Edendork in their opening tie.

Dromore tackle Galbally, Trillick will face Loughmacrory, Dungannon will meet Eglish, Coalisland are up against Greencastle, Omagh take on Ardboe while Moortown against Donaghamore completes the quarter-final line up.

The Junior series has an earlier start date of September 2.