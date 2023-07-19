Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Suspected drugs wash up on North Donegal coast

Gardaí in North Donegal are investigating after packages believed to contain drugs washed up on the coast.

Officers say they contain a controlled drug, but didn’t say which.

The substance will be analysed by Forensic Science Ireland.

Investigations ongoing following suspicious packages on beaches in Fanad and Dunfanaghy

19 July 2023
Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday July 19th

19 July 2023
Calls for funding for dark shorts in ladies gaelic

19 July 2023
Suspected drugs wash up on North Donegal coast

19 July 2023
