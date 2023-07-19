Suspected drugs wash up on North Donegal coast

Gardaí in North Donegal are investigating after packages believed to contain drugs washed up on the coast.
Officers say they contain a controlled drug, but didn’t say which.
The substance will be analysed by Forensic Science Ireland.
