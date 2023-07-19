Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Urgent calls for CCTV in Letterkenny as pressure mounts on Gardaí

There’s a warning that unless CCTV is installed in Letterkenny as a matter of urgency, someone will be killed.

A number of serious violent assaults have taken place in the town in recent months in public areas including; a shopping centre and car park.

The Department of Justice has agreed to fund the rollout of CCTV in Letterkenny however, Donegal County Council is awaiting approval from the Garda Commissioner’s office to proceed.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle says the increase in violent assaults in the town is putting Gardaí under extreme pressure:

Meeting with Allstate MD offers reassurance – MLA Maolíosa McHugh

19 July 2023
Urgent calls for CCTV in Letterkenny as pressure mounts on Gardaí

19 July 2023
ATU Donegal strives to bridge educational gaps with free computer science summer camp

19 July 2023
Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday July 18th

18 July 2023
