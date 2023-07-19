Urgent calls for CCTV in Letterkenny as pressure mounts on Gardaí

There’s a warning that unless CCTV is installed in Letterkenny as a matter of urgency, someone will be killed.

A number of serious violent assaults have taken place in the town in recent months in public areas including; a shopping centre and car park.

The Department of Justice has agreed to fund the rollout of CCTV in Letterkenny however, Donegal County Council is awaiting approval from the Garda Commissioner’s office to proceed.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle says the increase in violent assaults in the town is putting Gardaí under extreme pressure: