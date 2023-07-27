The Score – 27/07/23

On The Score this week, Former Finn Harps Captain Declan Boyle joins us to look ahead to Harps clash at Kerry FC.

Donegal athletes go to Santry this weekend for the National Track and Field Championships, Highland’s Athletics Correspondent Patsy McGonagle will preview the event with around 20 from the county heading to Dublin.

And Dublin and Kerry meet in All Ireland Final, Michael McMullan of the Gaelic Life gives us his take on how the big game could pan out at Croke Park.