Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

The Score – 27/07/23

On The Score this week, Former Finn Harps Captain Declan Boyle joins us to look ahead to Harps clash at Kerry FC.

Donegal athletes go to Santry this weekend for the National Track and Field Championships, Highland’s Athletics Correspondent Patsy McGonagle will preview the event with around 20 from the county heading to Dublin.

And Dublin and Kerry meet in All Ireland Final, Michael McMullan of the Gaelic Life gives us his take on how the big game could pan out at Croke Park.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Safe and secure drinking water
News, Top Stories

Inishowen Boil Water Notice lifted

27 July 2023
scam call
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry and Strabane issue warning after reports of £25,000 lost to scammers

27 July 2023
jeffrey donaldson dup
News, Audio, Top Stories

DUP leader says they are awaiting Government’s response to Windsor Framework proposals

27 July 2023
torrential-rain
News, Top Stories

Warning of heavy rain issued for Donegal

27 July 2023
