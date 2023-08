This week on The Score, in our League of Ireland Chat – Ollie Horgan joins Diarmaid Doherty to look ahead Galway’s visit to Ollie’s old stomping ground at Finn Harps.

We hear from the Donegal Ladies minor camp who are preparing for an All Ireland Final on Saturday against Waterford and Brendan Kilcoyne will take a look at the upcoming Division 1 and 2 league finals this weekend.