The government will consider deferring an increase to toll charges in its budget negotiations.

Junior Transport Minister Jack Chambers say his department is conscious of the impact it will have on people already struggling with living costs.

In recent days, it was reported that from January trips on the M50, M4, M7 and M8 will increase by 20 cent, and journeys on the M3 by 10 cent.

Minister Chambers outlines why this increase has been mooted: