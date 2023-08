Gardaí in Miford are investigating an incident between 9pm on Saturday night last and 10am the following morning in which damage was caused to a vehicle.

A van which was parked between Kilmacrennan Health Centre and the entrance to Abbey Village had it’s windscreen smashed and lock tampered with, however entry was not gained.

Anyone who believes they have information is asked to make contact with Milford Garda Station on 074-9153060.