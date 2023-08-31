Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Score – 31/08/23

This week on The Score, Gavin Cullen joins us for our League of Ireland chat as we look ahead to the games for Finn Harps and Derry City while we’ll also be talking Inishowen League football.

Hughie Rua Gallagher takes a look at the Donegal League which kicks off with a new season this weekend.

Letterkenny Rugby club start their Ulster Championship 2 campaign on Saturday, we speak with coach Ali Ferguson and there’s a preview of the Knockalla Hill climb with DMC Club pro Bernard Gallagher.

Ukraine Flag
News, Top Stories

Tented accommodation expected to be used for new arrivals from Ukraine

31 August 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Friday August 31st

31 August 2023
rtb logo
News, Top Stories

Lifford Stranorlar had the country’s lowest rents from January to March

31 August 2023
Bundoran Rip Current
News, Top Stories

Bundoran RNLI issue warning ahead of end of lifeguard season

31 August 2023
