The Score – 31/08/23

This week on The Score, Gavin Cullen joins us for our League of Ireland chat as we look ahead to the games for Finn Harps and Derry City while we’ll also be talking Inishowen League football.

Hughie Rua Gallagher takes a look at the Donegal League which kicks off with a new season this weekend.

Letterkenny Rugby club start their Ulster Championship 2 campaign on Saturday, we speak with coach Ali Ferguson and there’s a preview of the Knockalla Hill climb with DMC Club pro Bernard Gallagher.