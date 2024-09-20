Concerns raised that proposed Gweedore group home may be off the table



There are concerns that a proposed group home to aid independent living in Gweedore is now off the table.

Cllr Micheál Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says that it is his understanding that contracts are to be signed to see two-bedroom properties put in place instead.

He has condemned the absence of consultation with elected representatives, especially in light of a commitment made by the HSE for a wrap-around service to support those who would be living in the property.

He says that should such contracts go ahead, many families in Gweedore are going to be left disappointed: