Eight new garda recruits for Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim falls short – Cllr McMonagle

A total of 108 new Gardaí were sworn in at a ceremony in Templemore today, but only eight will be stationed in the North West Region.

This decision has sparked concerns among local residents and officials, who have been calling for increased Garda presence in the region to address rising crime rates, particularly road fatalities.

Former chairperson of the Joint Policing Committee, Cllr Gerry McMonagle, expressed disappointment with the allocation, stating that the eight recruits will be shared between Donegal, Sligo, and Leitrim: