Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Development of cross border super cluster of regulatory technologies to be explored at conference

An international conference aimed at developing a cross border super cluster in regulatory technologies is to take place next month.

The RegTech Conference will be held at the Atlantic Technological University Letterkenny campus and feature a range of speakers and panellists from a broad spectre of organisations and backgrounds.

The ‘Navigating the Future of Regulation’ conference is being delivered as part of the Shared Island North West Regulatory Project led by Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council in partnership with ATU and Catalyst.

Aimed at bringing policy makers, regulators and experts from around the world to discuss the future of regulation, the conference will actively look at ways in which the North West City region can collate and share data and work collectively to raise the profile of an international innovation super cluster.

The Conference will take place on Wednesday October 25th at the ATU in Letterkenny.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

inclusion ireland banner
News, Audio, Top Stories

Inclusion Ireland not surprised as Ombudsman finds failings in child disability services

6 September 2023
Property-tax2
News, Top Stories

DCC to get at least €1.5 million from Property Tax receipts

6 September 2023
Speed Limits
News, Top Stories

Speed limits to be reduced as a response to road death increase

6 September 2023
mental health reform 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Voluntary Mental Health support groups say they’re under ‘unsustainable’ pressure

6 September 2023
Advertisement

Related News

inclusion ireland banner
News, Audio, Top Stories

Inclusion Ireland not surprised as Ombudsman finds failings in child disability services

6 September 2023
Property-tax2
News, Top Stories

DCC to get at least €1.5 million from Property Tax receipts

6 September 2023
Speed Limits
News, Top Stories

Speed limits to be reduced as a response to road death increase

6 September 2023
mental health reform 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Voluntary Mental Health support groups say they’re under ‘unsustainable’ pressure

6 September 2023
lough mourne
News, Top Stories

Pump failure on Lough Mourne network causing water discolouration and disruption

6 September 2023
dungannon-court-house-4
News, Top Stories

Two men charged with the murder of Conor Browne in Castlederg

6 September 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube