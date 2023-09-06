Development of cross border super cluster of regulatory technologies to be explored at conference

An international conference aimed at developing a cross border super cluster in regulatory technologies is to take place next month.

The RegTech Conference will be held at the Atlantic Technological University Letterkenny campus and feature a range of speakers and panellists from a broad spectre of organisations and backgrounds.

The ‘Navigating the Future of Regulation’ conference is being delivered as part of the Shared Island North West Regulatory Project led by Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council in partnership with ATU and Catalyst.

Aimed at bringing policy makers, regulators and experts from around the world to discuss the future of regulation, the conference will actively look at ways in which the North West City region can collate and share data and work collectively to raise the profile of an international innovation super cluster.

The Conference will take place on Wednesday October 25th at the ATU in Letterkenny.