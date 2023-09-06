Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Inclusion Ireland not surprised as Ombudsman finds failings in child disability services

The CEO of Inclusion Ireland says they were saddened and shocked but not surprised by revelations in latest report from the Ombudsman for Children.

The Nowhere To Turn investigation found children with disabilities were being left in inappropriate healthcare settings because proper respite services were not available to them.

The OCO report highlighted the story of Jack who was left in a hospital for over 2 years despite not needing medical support.

Head of Inclusion Ireland Derval McDonagh says families are facing heartbreaking situations because the correct services just aren’t there…………..

