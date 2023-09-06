Pump failure on Lough Mourne network causing water discolouration and disruption

Uisce Eireann is warning consumers in the Finn Valley and other areas supplied by the Lough Mourne network that pump failure may cause supply disruptions and discolouration to water today.
Works are scheduled to take place until 8pm this evening.
