Two men are due in court in Dungannon today, charged in connection with the murder of Strabane man Conor Browne in Castlederg on Saturday.

Both men, aged 27 and 28, are charged with murder. The 28-year-old is further charged with possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indicatable offence.

They are expected to appear before Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday, September 6th.

Two other men, aged 28 and 31, have been released pending files to the Public Prosecution Service.