Uisce Eireann has been criticised for failing to inform a significant number of Buncrana businesses prior to planned works which forced them to close their doors.

Councillor Rena Donaghey says it is totally unacceptable that business owners were not informed of the works and were left without water for four hours.

She has called on Donegal County Council to write to the utility to ensure such an incident does not happen again.

Councillor Donaghey says Uisce Eireann is taking zero responsibility: