O’Doherty’s Keep sold to private bidder

O’Doherty’s Keep in Buncrana has been sold to a private bidder.

The owners of the Keep in Swan Park felt they were left with no other option but to put it on the market as they made fruitless attempts to secure funding to restore it and keep it in use.

Councillor Jack Murray says the sale of O’Doherty’s Keep is a missed opportunity.

He had been campaigning for the building to be brought into public ownership but says now, the pressure must be put on state agencies to retain the county’s heritage: