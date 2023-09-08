Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

O’Doherty’s Keep sold to private bidder

O’Doherty’s Keep in Buncrana has been sold to a private bidder.

The owners of the Keep in Swan Park felt they were left with no other option but to put it on the market as they made fruitless attempts to secure funding to restore it and keep it in use.

Councillor Jack Murray says the sale of O’Doherty’s Keep is a missed opportunity.

He had been campaigning for the building to be brought into public ownership but says now, the pressure must be put on state agencies to retain the county’s heritage:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

nbi build
News, Top Stories

NBI reports more progress in Donegal

8 September 2023
siptu2017
News, Audio, Top Stories

Siptu warn of potential disputes if cost of living crisis isn’t addressed

8 September 2023
house building
News, Audio, Top Stories

SCSI questions wisdom of imposing the Defective Concrete Levy during the current crisis

8 September 2023
eastwood commons
News, Top Stories

Young people in involved in Creggan disturbances are putting their futures in jeapordy – Eastwood

8 September 2023
Advertisement

Related News

nbi build
News, Top Stories

NBI reports more progress in Donegal

8 September 2023
siptu2017
News, Audio, Top Stories

Siptu warn of potential disputes if cost of living crisis isn’t addressed

8 September 2023
house building
News, Audio, Top Stories

SCSI questions wisdom of imposing the Defective Concrete Levy during the current crisis

8 September 2023
eastwood commons
News, Top Stories

Young people in involved in Creggan disturbances are putting their futures in jeapordy – Eastwood

8 September 2023
ifa logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

IFA wrong to boycott nitrates meeting – Healy Rae

8 September 2023
Irish Water 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Buncrana businesses forced to shut doors due to lack of water works warning

8 September 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube