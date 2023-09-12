Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

An Bord Pleanala must rule more quickly on objections – Harley

The Cathaoirleach of Doneqal County Council says there should be a mechanism for local authorities to ask An Bord Pleanala for progress reports on stalled housing applications.

Cllr Martin Harley was speaking at a meeting of Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District. He said at a time when there is a housing crisis both locally and nationally, some applications for residential developments can be held up for very long period.

He highlighted one proposal for the construction of 24 houses in one area of the MD, which has been held up for almost nine months.

Cllr Harley says the delay times must be reduced……….

