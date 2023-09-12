Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ours to Protect

Day two of Fianna Fail think in gets underway today

Fianna Fáil TDs and Senators will begin day two of their annual think-in this morning as farmers continue to protest outside.

Housing and the Future of the Media feature on the agenda.

The IFA has kept up its protest outside the Horse and Jockey Hotel as Fianna Fáil TDs and Senators slept inside.

The parliamentary party will discuss Housing for All this morning with the issue looming large over the new Dáil term.

The late morning session will then discuss the future of the media and broadcasting with addresses from former Press Ombudsman Peter Feeney and the Chairman of the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland John Purcell.

That chat will be chaired by Niamh Smyth, chairperson of the Oireachtas Media Committee.

Yesterday the committee was given more than 170 pages of documents from RTE including emails between Ryan Tubridy’s agent and former Director General Dee Forbes.

Committee members are still pouring through the detail pending potential further hearings later this month.

