Gardai issues fresh appeal for information after car struck seating area in Donegal Town

Gardaí have issued a fresh appeal for information after a woman was seriously injured when a car struck an outdoor seating area in Donegal Town on Wednesday last.

The incident occurred at a licenced premises on Tirchonaill Street at 7:50pm.

The woman in her 60s was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment to serious injuries sustained.

A man and woman also in their 60s were hospitalised for non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardai Grainne Doherty says they are keen to speak to anyone who may have dash cam footage: