Ours to Protect

Lough Swilly RNLI remind people to contact Coast Guard if in difficulty

Lough Swilly RNLI is reminding people if they get into difficulty or see someone in difficulty in the water to contact the Coast Guard.

It comes after the rescue service was tasked by Malin Head Coast Guard yesterday morning just before 7:45am to aid a fishing vessel that had lost power off Ballyhoorisky.

However, while en route to the stricken vessel, the All Weather Lifeboat was stood down as the crew onboard the fishing boat had again established power.

The Lifeboat returned to Buncrana Pier to refuel and make ready for service.

