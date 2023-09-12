Man and woman charged with possession of firearms and explosives in Derry

A 26 year old woman and a 48 year old man are due to appear before Derry Magistrates Court today charged with possession of firearms and explosives.

The pair have been charged as part of an ongoing terrorism investigation following a number of searches in Derry last week.

All charges are to be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Meanwhile, two men aged 22 and 41, have both been released from police custody and a report will be forwarded to the PPS while a 43-year-old man remains in custody at this time as enquiries continue.