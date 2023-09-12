Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Man and woman charged with possession of firearms and explosives in Derry

A 26 year old woman and a 48 year old man are due to appear before Derry Magistrates Court today charged with possession of firearms and explosives.

The pair have been charged as part of an ongoing terrorism investigation following a number of searches in Derry last week.

All charges are to be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Meanwhile, two men aged 22 and 41, have both been released from police custody and a report will be forwarded to the PPS while a 43-year-old man remains in custody at this time as enquiries continue.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

elderly
News, Audio, Top Stories

€1.5bn needed in Budget to fund older people and people with disabilities care – Home Care Coalition

12 September 2023
Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Man and woman charged with possession of firearms and explosives in Derry

12 September 2023
fianna fail logo
News, Top Stories

Day two of Fianna Fail think in gets underway today

12 September 2023
ebrington
News, Top Stories

Foyle MLA hits out at Executive Office over Ebrington Square payments

12 September 2023
Advertisement

Related News

elderly
News, Audio, Top Stories

€1.5bn needed in Budget to fund older people and people with disabilities care – Home Care Coalition

12 September 2023
Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Man and woman charged with possession of firearms and explosives in Derry

12 September 2023
fianna fail logo
News, Top Stories

Day two of Fianna Fail think in gets underway today

12 September 2023
ebrington
News, Top Stories

Foyle MLA hits out at Executive Office over Ebrington Square payments

12 September 2023
an bord pleanala
News, Audio, Top Stories

An Bord Pleanala must rule more quickly on objections – Harley

12 September 2023
stephen donnelly 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

HSE has already gone €600 million over budget this year

11 September 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube