Meenagh won’t be staying on as Derry manager

Derry are looking for a new senior football manager after Ciaran Meenagh indicated he would not be taking the position on a full time basis.

Meenagh guided the Oak Leaf county to the Ulster title and an All-Ireland semi final this year.

However, he has opted not take on the role  – concentrating instead on his job as manager of Loughmacrory in Tyrone.

The Irish Examiner is reporting that Malachy O’Rourke may be the front runner to take over.

O’Rourke managed Derry’s Glen to the All Ireland club final last season and had successful spells in charge of Fermanagh and Monaghan.

