New principal announced for Coláiste Chinéal Eoghain

Donegal ETB has announced a Principal for Coláiste Chinéal Eoghain.

Ms Claire Doherty has been Interim Acting Principal of Coláiste Chineál Eoghain since November 2022 and has now taken on the role of Principal.

A graduate of Queen’s University, Belfast, Claire, who is originally from Carndonagh, has been employed by Donegal ETB since 2013, initially as a music teacher in the Abbey Vocational School, Donegal Town and in recent years as a guidance counsellor.

Claire says she is excited for the future of the school and of Irish medium education in Inishowen particularly with the three-school campus project on the horizon.