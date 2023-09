The Tánaiste says a timeline can’t be put on the prospect of a United Ireland.

It comes after the Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton Harris criticised the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar for saying Ireland would be united in his lifetime.

Mr Heaton Harris described the comments as unhelpful with the Stormont Executive still collapsed.

Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Micheál Martin said he was surprised at Leo Varadkar’s comments: